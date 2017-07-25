Rare green sea turtle nest found in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach city staff discover a rare green sea turtle nest, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The post said a green sea turtle laid her eggs on the north end of the City of Myrtle Beach early Monday morning.

“City staff members who work on the beach had noticed several false crawls early Sunday, then spotted the real nest after dawn Monday. The turtle tried at least eight different locations before finally settling on one in the sand dunes near 82nd Avenue. State Park Ranger Ann Wilson and her team responded and discovered 142 golf-ball-sized green sea turtle eggs. They relocated the nest to a less-busy section of the beach, where the green sea turtles can hatch undisturbed.”



City officials said the new discovery brings this year’s total of sea turtle nests to 11 inside the city limits and 193 in both Horry and Georgetown Counties.

In all, South Carolina has recorded 4,748 turtle nests this year, but only four of those are by the rare green sea turtle. As you can tell by the numbers, the Grand Strand is on the northernmost end of the sea turtles’ range.

City officials remind the public that it is illegal to disturb a nesting sea turtle or her nest.

Federal penalties for violations include jail time and fines of up to $15,000 for each offense. Feeding or touching turtles in any way, including shining a light on them, is considered a disturbance and is unlawful. If you see a sea turtle, do not interfere with it! Do not shine a flashlight on it or take flash photography of it. Turtle hatchlings should not be picked up. The nesting season continues through October.