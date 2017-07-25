Rick Pearsall receives history-making promotion at Wilmington Fire Department

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department/Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the veterans at the Wilmington Fire Department has received a history-making promotion.

Battalion Chief Rick Pearsall has been promoted to assistant chief effective Monday.

Chief Pearsall has been with the department for nearly 27 years. He is the second known African American to reach the assistant chief rank in the Wilmington Fire Department.

The first was Assistant Chief Lorenzo Edge who oversaw operations for the department until his retirement in 2004.

From all of us at WWAY, congratulations!