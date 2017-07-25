Six arrested, $11,000 seized after drug raid at Conway motel

Six people are in jail with drug related charges as law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on Horry County’s drug problem.

The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) conducted a raid at the Delta Motel in Conway Tuesday morning.

Authorities say six people were arrested, and a total of $11,000 and 11.3 grams of cocaine were seized.

“There’s people inside selling just about anything you want. Maybe even prostitution–a little bit of prostitution going on,” said Dean Bishop, the deputy commander of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.

Officials say the DEU started planning the bust with Conway Police Department more than two months ago.

“We were able to develop some informants who were able to go in and buy different types of drugs from multiple rooms within the Delta Motel,” said Bishop.

The DEU is working with agents from police departments throughout Horry County to crack down on the crimes that are most often connected to drugs.

“Your burglaries, your larcenies, your home invasions, and your murders–90 percent of the time, those are going to be connected to narcotics, some way, shape, or form,” said Bishop.

Officials say drugs are not only behind crimes though, they’re also behind a number of deaths.

Overdoses from heroin and Fentanyl use have killed at least 65 people in Horry County this year, according to DEU reports.

DEU team members say they hope teaming up with other departments will help to get more drugs off the streets.