Supply man finds box of counterfeit cash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — It wasn’t a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, it was a blue box of counterfeit cash near a mailbox in Supply.

Stacks of cash found by the road in Supply (Photo: Contributed)

Josh Resz says he went to check his mail yesterday and like he usually does, he looked for trash to pick up by the road. Resz says he noticed a plastic box about 20 feet from his mailbox. He says he opened it up and saw folded stacks of cash.

He took the box home and counted $840 worth of $20 and $50 bills.

Brunswick Co. Sheriffs Deputies respond to call of counterfeit cash (Photo: Contributed)

Resz says the money looked real until you really looked at it. He then called the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating.

We’ll speak with Resz about his discovery tonight on WWAY News.

 

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Leland Police searching for counterfeit cash suspect
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Bond increased to $250k for man charged in fatal bike crash
Read More»
5 days ago
7 Comments for this article
Man charged with DWI in accident that killed Wilmington teen
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments