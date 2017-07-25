Supply man finds box of counterfeit cash

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — It wasn’t a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, it was a blue box of counterfeit cash near a mailbox in Supply.

Josh Resz says he went to check his mail yesterday and like he usually does, he looked for trash to pick up by the road. Resz says he noticed a plastic box about 20 feet from his mailbox. He says he opened it up and saw folded stacks of cash.

He took the box home and counted $840 worth of $20 and $50 bills.

Resz says the money looked real until you really looked at it. He then called the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating.

We’ll speak with Resz about his discovery tonight on WWAY News.