Wilmington Police searching for hit and run driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are searching for the driver of a blue Chevrolet Cobalt who crashed into the side of the Handee Huge on Oleander Drive.

Surveillance photo of Handee Hugo hit and run (Photo: Wilmington Police Dept.)

Police say it happened July 5.

Police say it’s the car may have grey paint on the back right quarter panel near the tire and has missing hubcaps.

The driver is a white male. A dog, described as a black and white tan Beagle mix, was also seen in the front seat of the car and was thrown about during the crash.

If you know where the driver is, use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department Hit & Run Investigator at 910.765.0861.

