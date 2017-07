WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Despite returning to the state playoffs for the ninth time in the past ten seasons, Wilmington Post 10 lost in the American Legion state title game against Randolph County Post 45.

Wilmington lost twice in the double-elimination tournament to Randolph County, dropping both games by large deficits (Game One: 14-9, Game Two: 16-2).

Post 10 does still qualify to play in the Southeastern regional tournament next week in Asheboro, NC.