Woman charged with animal cruelty banned from getting breeder permit

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Castle Hayne woman facing 37 counts of animal cruelty will not be issued another breeder’s permit in New Hanover County.

Deputies arrested Anita Brown earlier this month and removed 34 whippets and 3 pit bulls from her home on Fairford Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the decision was made based on Brown’s previous behavior. She has had dogs removed from her in the past.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says out of the 34 whippets, five had been paid for before they were removed from Brown’s home. Brewer says four of those dogs were allowed to go home with their new owners, the fifth is still too young.

The 30 whippets are currently being fostered.

One of the pit bulls is being fostered, there’s a potential foster home for the second pit bull and a home is needed for the third pit bull. Brewer says they are searching for more foster families.

Brewer says Brown was selling the whippets for $1800 each.

The dogs will remain in their foster homes until the case is heard in court on September 5.