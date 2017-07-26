Brunswick Co. man optimistic after testifying in DC on opioid epidemic

WASHINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man testified in Washington, DC today in front of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform to advocate for the fight against the opioid crisis.

Don Flattery testified to get the Office of National Drug Control Policy re-authorized.

The ONDCP combats the nation’s drug use and abuse. Flattery said the value of the ONDCP had recently been questioned because of some change in focus over the years. Flattery said he feared what would happen if the ONDCP was eliminated.

During the hearing today, Flattery told his son’s story who died at 26-years-old to an opioid overdose.

Flattery said they will not know whether the office is going to be re-authorized until next year after the budget is proposed, but he believes the hearing today was successful in showing the value of the ONDCP in the fight against opioid abuse.

Click here to see the whole hearing in Washington, DC.