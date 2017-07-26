City of Wilmington holds public input meeting on trees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people came out Wednesday night to a meeting about protecting, restoring, and increasing Wilmington’s tree canopy.

The meeting took place at City Hall from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The City of Wilmington was one of only two North Carolina cities selected by the North Carolina Forest Service to participate in a federal study to look at how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of our local waterways.

Residents at that meeting were able to give input about tree-related topics and which locations they thought needed more trees.

“I’ve had a concern about the trees for the past, easily, 5 or 6 years intensely,” resident Lisa Schnitzler said. “‘Cause what I’m seeing is there’s a lot of old growth ones that are coming down, and what they’re planting, they’re choosing to plant are often not the best trees for the area. I’m finding out a lot about Bradford Pears and not being able to withstand storms and wind.”

Schnitzler added she hopes more young people will get involved.

The city said trees help prevent erosion and slow the flow of rainwater during storms.

Once it’s completed, this project will help Wilmington map, evaluate, protect and increase its urban forest.

For more information, click here.