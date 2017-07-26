Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral

Now with having over 500,000 Catholics, we need a larger home,” said Rev. Monsignor David Brockman, Vicar General for the Diocese of Raleigh. “The family has grown, and so, how exciting that we can have a home here.” The number of Catholics in the diocese has more than doubled from just seven years ago, according to numbers provided from the diocese.

Newly-named Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama attended the dedication, as was former Bishop Michael Burbidge, who is now with the Diocese of Arlington, and played a pivotal role in making the cathedral a reality. The project, which broke ground in January of 2015, cost $45.7 million and is completely funded, meaning there is no mortgage on the cathedral. It was originally scheduled to cost $41.2 million. There is symbolism behind almost every aspect of the cathedral.

It features intricate stained glass windows, made of hand-blown glass, shiny wooden pews with material sourced from North Carolina and an ornate altar surrounded by marble.