Dozens deliver let to Senator Burr in opposition to repeal of Affordable Care Act

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Although the Senate has rejected a full repeal of Obamacare without an immediate replacement, dozens of people banded together to deliver a letter to Senator Burr this afternoon.

People from the Wilmington and Leland area said they stand in direct opposition to any and all efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

That’s why they delivered a letter to Senator Burr’s office in downtown Wilmington.

We have reached out to Senator Burr’s office for a response, and have yet to hear back.