Front Street Brewery recognized as top 20 bourbon bar in the South

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — – Front Street Brewery has earned a spot on the list of America’s Top Bourbon Bars according to The Bourbon Review.

Front Street Brewery says they have North Carolina’s largest whiskey selection. The brewery is featured as one of 19 top bourbon bars in the South Region for 2017, one of two bourbon bars listed from the state of North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by The Bourbon Review in their most recent list of America’s Top Bourbon Bars. It’s truly an honor, but also a testament to our passion for Bourbon. As a brewery, our focus is to make the best beer we possible can produce. We achieve that by continuing to experiment mwith the bourbon barrel aging process and working with our distillers to procure the best bourbon barrels we can get our hands on.” Charles Archer, General Manager says.

Front Street Brewery holds 400 whiskeys on their shelf, 176 of which are bourbons. They feature 11 signature bourbon cocktails, 11 bourbon flights, 5 hand-picked bourbons, and a consistent rotation of bourbon barrel aged beers on tap.