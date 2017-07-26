Judge set to decide on Charlie Gard’s last days

LONDON (AP) – A British judge is set to rule on where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life.

A High Court judge will decide at a hearing Wednesday whether his parents’ wish to take him home to die will be granted.

After months of court proceedings on whether the 11-month-old baby could travel to the United States to access experimental treatment, his parents withdrew their bid on Monday.

The case caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis and the cause garnered widespread grassroots support.

The judge is also considering placing Charlie in a hospice for his final days.

Connie Yates (left) and Chris Gard (right) hold there 11-month-old son Charlie, who is terminally ill with mitochondrial depletion syndrome in an undated photo. (Photo: Family handout)Connie Yates (left) and Chris Gard (right) hold there 11-month-old son Charlie, who is terminally ill with mitochondrial depletion syndrome in an undated photo. (Photo: Family handout)
