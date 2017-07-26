Juror vomits during autopsy photos, says she missed meal

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) – A juror vomited while viewing autopsy photos during a North Carolina murder trial, but she told the judge she became sick because she missed breakfast.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that a medical examiner was showing 13 autopsy photos of Jason Corbett on Wednesday.

As a picture of the top of Corbett’s head was being shown, a bailiff ran over to the jury box with a trash can, and the juror vomited into it.

She continued to throw up as she left the courtroom. The juror returned and said she became sick because she missed breakfast.

Corbet’s wife and father-in-law are accused in his beating death in August 2015.

Defense attorneys wanted the juror dismissed because they felt her getting sick might affect the other jurors.

The judge denied the motion.

