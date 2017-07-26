Leland Police arrest counterfeit suspect

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — One day after releasing the surveillance photo of a man suspected of passing counterfeit cash, Leland Police have made an arrest.

Thadeus Miller, 27, is charged with 2 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and 1 count of forgery of instrument. Police say he used counterfeit cash at the Lowe’s Foods at East Cutler Crossing earlier this month.

Miller also faces similar charges in New Hanover, Wake, and Guilford Counties.

Miller is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under $40,000 bond.

He also has previous larceny convictions.