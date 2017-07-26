Major development planned on 23 acres along Eastwood Rd

CenterPoint rendering (Photo: Swain & Associates)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One million square feet of shopping, apartments, restaurants, office space and more could be coming to Military Cutoff and Eastwood Roads in Wilmington.

Swain & Associates announced plans today to build CenterPoint, a $150 million, 1 million square food mixed-use development.

It would be based on 23 acres.

“This tract of land is the best piece of undeveloped property in New Hanover County,” David Swain, owner of Swain & Associates, said in a news release. “We named it CenterPoint because we believe it will be a new center of activity in our region and will exemplify the type of mixed-use development that the City of Wilmington is working to attract to our community – ones that feature the right mix of compatible uses, are compact, pedestrian and bike friendly, accessible to transit, and well connected to adjacent neighborhoods and roadways.”

The development would be based along Drysdale Drive, a new, four-lane road with median that is one of two designs being considered by NC Department of Transportation to alleviate the traffic and congestion at the existing Military and Eastwood intersection. The Drysdale Drive extension will connect Military Cutoff and Eastwood Roads and is an alternative to an elevated highway over the intersection, which according to DOT data, would cost considerably more and would take longer to construct.

On Tuesday, the developer submitted a request to the City of Wilmington to rezone the CenterPoint property from R-15 to UMX.

Key features of the project include:

7-story, full service hotel with 200 beds

300 apartments (one, two, and 3 bedroom) located above retail space

50 to 60 retail shops and restaurants, national chains and local boutiques

75,000 sq ft medical services building

31,6000 st ft of office space

Multi-level parking for 1,450 cars

Surface parking for 275 cars

Pending all approvals, construction should start in 2019, concurrently with the DOT extension of Drysdale Drive.