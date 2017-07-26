Man accused of stabbing woman less than 12 hours after bonding out of jail

UNION COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman less than 12 hours after bonding out of jail, deputies said.

Deputies in Union County told Channel 9 that a woman and her boyfriend got into a fight in Indian Trail Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the man, Quinton Person, threatened his girlfriend with a gun and choked her before she was able to run away and eventually barricade herself in the bathroom of a nearby store.

Witnesses told deputies that Person had a gun, and authorities were able to take him into custody.

Person bonded out of jail just before 7 p.m., and according to deputies, showed up at the victim’s home on Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators told Channel 9 that he broke into the home by busting through the back door and stabbed a woman whom he thought was his girlfriend, but was actually her best friend.

That woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Person ran from the home but authorities arrested him after he drove through a cow pasture and crashed in front of a church while trying to evade deputies.

He has been charged him with attempted murder.