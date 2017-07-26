Man sentenced on child sex crimes charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is going to prison for sex crimes involving a child.

Robert Canady, 53, pleaded guilty yesterday to four counts indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse.

A judge sentenced Canady to between 4 years and nearly 10 years is prison.

The District Attorney’s Office says Canady has already served about 20 months in jail, which will count toward his sentence. Once he gets out of prison, he will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Canady was arrested in October of 2015 on more than 35 sex crimes charges that included first degree rape and first degree sex offense with a child. According to warrants, the crimes happened between 2008 and 2013.