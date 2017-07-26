McDowell to continue career after signing with Rockies

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Former UNCW standout infielder Kennard McDowell has signed a minor league free agent contract with the Colorado Rockies and will report to the organization’s affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo.

“I’m thankful to the Rockies for giving me this opportunity to continue my career at the professional level,” said McDowell. “As a kid you dream of playing professionally and work towards that dream every day. I’m excited to have this opportunity and would like to thank the UNCW coaching staff for giving me chance to compete at a high level and taking the time to help me develop.”

As a senior, McDowell started 45-of-46 games at shortstop for the Seahawks and finished with four doubles and four home runs. In three seasons, he hit 16 home runs, batted .251 and drove in 85 runs. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association selection in 2015 and earned All-Regional honors in 2016 at Columbia, S.C.

McDowell becomes the seventh Seahawk to join the professional ranks off last season’s team.