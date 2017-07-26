North Carolina man shot to death as he answered door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man was shot to death as he answered a knock on the door at his home.

The Winston-Salem Police Department told local media outlets that 32-year-old Maurice Antonio Cuthbertson was shot and killed Tuesday after one person or several people knocked on his door.

His body was found around 11:30 p.m. So far, there have been no arrests in Cuthbertson’s death.

It’s the city’s 15th homicide in 2017.

