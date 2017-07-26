Police: At least seven shot at memorial service in High Point

HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) — At least seven people were shot Wednesday morning around 12:40 around Winslow Street and East Green Drive at a memorial service for Alphonso Macer Jr.

High Point police say responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds with one classified as serious. 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point regional hospital where five victims from the scene were being treated.

Six of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. All are being treated at area hospitals.

Some homes in the area were hit by bullets. Macer, 35, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing his car into a utility pole in the 600 block of Wesley Drive on Monday.

At this time, there are seven known victims with detectives working the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

