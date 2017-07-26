Stuff the Bus supply drive gets kids ready for school year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stuff the Bus is a three day back to school supply drive to help at-risk youth in New Hanover and Pender Counties.

With the support of community volunteers, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear will collect school supplies at several area “bus stops” and ask people to consider donating school supplies while they shop.

The donations are delivered to counselors at every public school in New Hanover and Pender Counties, who distribute them to students in need throughout the year.

During the 2016 Stuff the Bus campaign, nearly $80,000 worth of supplies were collected and distributed.

The 2017 campaign will run from August 4 – 6 with bus stops at Walmart, Monkey Junction, Walmart in Burgaw, Walmart at Porter’s Neck, Office Depot on Oleander Drive, and the Regal Theater at Mayfaire Town Center.

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, please contact Louise Hicks at Louise@ciscapefear.org or call 910-343-1901.