Sharks win 8th straight

WILMINGTON, NC (WilmingtonSharks.com) — The Sharks and SwampDogs met tonight for the 13th time this season. Fayetteville (28-18) has commanded the season series over Wilmington (26-19). Tonight was a different story.

For the third night in a row, the Sharks put a crooked number on the board in the first inning. Justin Dean walked and Michael Sandle was hit to lead off the contest. After a wild pitch, Justin Dean scored on groundball to short that saw Sandle retired at third. Later in the frame, Trevor McCutchin singled into right to put the visitors on top 2-0.

The Sharks added one more in the third. Trevor McCutchin doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. At that point, starter Shane Bishop (0-3) was removed from the contest. The ensuing batter, Brian Parreira hit a fly ball to center field that allowed Luke Morgan to score for the second time.

Wilmington tacked on a fourth run in the fifth inning. With runners on the corners, Dayton Dugas hit a ground ball to third base. Luke Morgan scored for the third time tonight, while Dugas reached safely at first on an error by Jayson Newman at first base.

In the 6th, the Sharks scored three more against the SwampDogs bullpen. Cam Locklear and Justin Dean both reached base to lead off the inning. Michael Sandle hit a double to right to score Locklear. Then Luke Morgan grounded out to second to drive in his second run on the contest. Trevor McCutchin followed with one out and Sandle at third base. The Oral Roberts sophomore hit a sacrifice fly into center to give the Sharks a seventh unanswered run.

In the bottom of the 6th, Fayetteville finally got to Sharks starter Breydan Gorham (6-1). Jayson Newman led off the inning reaching on an error by Ben Highfill and advanced to second base on the third baseman’s throw. With runners on the corners and one out, Trent Franson singled to left to plate the SwampDogs only run.

Dayton Dugas restored the Sharks lead to seven. The right fielder from Wichita State crushed a home run over the left field wall to lead off the seventh inning.

Ward Coleman and Luke Morgan both came out of the Sharks bullpen and worked clean 8th and 9th innings, with Morgan registering a strikeout in the 9th inning.

Wilmington has now won 8 straight games and is 3-0 during Shark Week. The Sharks are 13-4 in the second half, which leads the East Division and 26-19 overall. It was just Wilmington’s 4th win against Fayetteville in 13 tries.

Wilmington returns home to face the Wilson Tobs. First pitch from The Shark Tank is at 7:05. Coverage begins at 6:50 on the CPL Webpass.