SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will run with only one boat today.

According to NCDOT Ferry Division on Twitter, it’s due to mechanical issues.

The schedule today is as follows:

Leaving Southport – 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., and 6:15 p.m.

Leaving Ft. Fisher — 7:45 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m..

For more information, call (910) 457-6942