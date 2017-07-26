Teen charged in deadly beating has charges reduced and bond lowered

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teenager charged with murder appeared in court again this afternoon to face a new charge, after a Grand Jury did not indict him on first degree murder.

Leon Pocknett III, 17, and his father Leon Pocknett Jr. were charged with first degree murder after they allegedly assaulted 58-year-old Greg Gineman on May 10th.

Gineman later died of his injuries.

The teenager’s charges have now been dropped to 2nd degree murder.

His new secured bond is now set at $500,000. In court today, the judge said if Pocknett, III can make bond he can attend school.

His next court date is August 10th.

