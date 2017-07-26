Teen gets kidney transplant 6 months after community started rallying for him

Zeb Carlyle gets kidney transplant on July 25, 2017 (Photo: Lynn Carden/ Facebook)

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teenager from Holly Ridge, who we told you needed a kidney earlier this year, finally has the kidney he has been waiting for all this time.

It comes more than six months after a boy from Surf City started raising money and awareness to help out.

Earlier this year, Ethan Blevins started selling his wrestling belts, medals and trophies to help raise money for Zeb Carlyle who Ethan found out about on Facebook. Blevins then challenged other people to sell trophies or medals to raise money for Zeb’s GoFundMe.

A few weeks later, Blevins challenged MARSOC Marines from Camp Lejeune to a plank off asking for a donation for Zeb. He also asked people to get tested as a match for Zeb.

On Monday, Zeb’s aunt Tori Kraven said he got the call they have all been waiting for about a kidney.

“It was unfortunately a death donation. They made the trip to Chapel Hill for the final compatibility tests. The kidney arrived at the hospital around 8 pm and the determination to go ahead with the surgery was made, approximately, after midnight that night.” Kraven said.

Kraven said Zeb was taken for surgery sometime after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“The surgery was a great success and the kidney was already working like a champ yesterday afternoon. It output 2 bags of fluid, much to the pleasant surprise of his doctor,” Kraven said.