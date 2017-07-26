Things off to good start for Port City Track Club in Nationals

LAWRENCE, KS (WWAY) — The USA Track and Field Nationals meet is underway in Lawrence, KS. That means the Port City Track Club continued their run for national titles.

Last week, JC Smith signed to go to college for track. Now UNC Pembroke is getting the bronze medalist in the men’s 17-18 long jump.

Ethan Fay is the 19th best aero javelin athlete in the 11-12 bracket in the country following his event today.

Deshawn Ballard and Xavier Terrell qualified for their finals happening later in the week as well.

The nationals meet will continue all week long.

