Trolly Stop donating 50% of sales to Step Up for Soldiers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — They are cooking up another win-win this weekend!

This Saturday(July 26), Trolly Stop Hotdogs on Fountain Drive is donating 50 percent of their sales to Step Up for Soldiers.

The non-profit helps disabled veterans and their families. The fundraiser is Saturday from 11am to 6pm, with 50 percent of all sales donated straight to Step Up for Soldiers.

Trolly Stop Hotdogs holds several fundraisers a year to benefit local veterans and the living history of the USS Battleship North Carolina.

The address is 4502 Fountain Drive in Wilmington.