UNCW’s Cover advances to US Amateur Championship

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Rising senior Patrick Cover qualified for the United State Amateur Championship on Aug. 14-20 in Pacific Palisades and Los Angeles, Calif. UNCW teammate Christian Park earned a spot as a reserve.

Cover (68-71=139 (-1)) qualified with a third-place finish at the Sectional Qualifier in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Camargo Club. Park (71-70=141 (+1)), meanwhile, finished two strokes behind Cover to gain his alternate status.

In the first round of the sectional, Cover played steady golf, capitalizing on three birdies to card a low-round 68. Later in the day, he fought through a double-bogey on the fifth hole to post three birdies over the back nine to finish at one-over for the round.

Park finished the opening 18 holes at two-over in a round that included three birdies and five bogeys. His second round saw him regroup to post a one-under 69 with four birdies.