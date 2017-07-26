Wilmington man pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine Tuesday.

28-year-old Booker T. Jordan is guilty of one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.

The Honorable Judge Jay D. Hockenbury sentenced Jordan to between three and three and a half years in jail with a mandatory $50,000 fine.

In court, evidence showed that in December 2016, narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stopped the Jordan for a window tint violation on Highway 421. Detectives then conducted a K-9 sniff of the vehicle which resulted in an alert, leading detectives to a book bag in the back seat that contained $215 in U.S. currency, 60.27 grams of cocaine, and 7.44 grams of MDMA.

“This defendant has been convicted of trafficking narcotics before in New Hanover County, and it is important for our office to aggressively prosecute repeat offenders such as this,” said Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews. “The possession and distribution of mass amounts of narcotics will not be tolerated in this community and offenders of such crimes will continue to be brought firmly and swiftly to justice,” added District Attorney Ben David.