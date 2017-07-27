Following Ohio fair accident, Carolina Beach ride operator discusses safety

Carolina Beach boardwalk rides (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may have heard about, or seen, the deadly incident during the first day of the Ohio state fair where fairgoers were thrown off the “Fire Ball” ride which killed one and injured seven others.

Carolina Beach has seasonal fair rides for locals and visitors to enjoy throughout the summer, but the Ohio ride incident is stirring up questions about what it takes to make sure rides are safe.

“That’s horrible you know, you just come on vacation you go out to a carnival for a good time then you leave. And you could leave with someone you don’t have with you that you came with,” visitor, Jennifer Noyes said.

The deadly accident created concerns at the Boardwalk Amusement Park in Carolina Beach and all over the country.

“I just feel for the families of the loved ones that were actually injured,” Noyes said.

But, operations Manager Patrick Wise says they inspect each ride twice a day, once in the morning and once right before they open.

Wise says his family has been running the boardwalk rides from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

They have been in business out of Florida for more than 50 years with no incidents and although Wise says the deadly accident in Ohio is a tragedy, people here have nothing to worry about.

“No they shouldn’t worry,” Wise said. “I would put my kid on there. My kid is 16 and I have 8-year-old stepdaughter, I’d put on anything without any kind of worries.”

Wise says his staff also washes down each ride every week to make sure the salty air does not impact their performance and safety.

While some adult visitors say they are not concerned following the accident, some parents, like Erica Sleboda, say their kids are a little spooked.

“She’s adamant she’s not going to do the Ring of Fire behind me, but I told her that’s fine that’s her decision,” Sleboda said about her daughter. “But that they should be inspected and safe. And that things happen in life that we don’t have control over unfortunately, we just have to pray and leave it in God’s hands.”

Many people WWAY talked to say the accident in Ohio does not change their minds about coming to amusement parks.

“No I mean you could be in a car and drive down the street and get run over or get in an accident. You still have to live your life, just hope that God is with you and good things can still come,” Noyes said.

ABC News reports the US Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 22 deaths associated with amusement attractions since 2010 including Wednesday’s incident.

The CPSC also reports there have been more than 30,000 injuries in 2016.