Following Ohio fair accident, Carolina Beach ride operators discuss safety

Carolina Beach boardwalk rides (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may have heard about, or seen, the deadly incident during the first day of the Ohio state fair where fairgoers were thrown off the “Fire Ball” ride which killed one and injured seven others.

Carolina Beach has seasonal fair rides for locals and visitors to enjoy throughout the summer, but the Ohio ride incident is stirring up questions about what it takes to make sure rides are safe.

Operations Manager Patrick Wise says they inspect each ride twice a day, once in the morning and once right before they open.

Wise says his family has been running the boardwalk rides from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

They’ve been in business out of Florida for more than 50 years with no incidents and although wise says the deadly accident in Ohio is a tragedy, people here have nothing to worry about.

“No they shouldn’t worry,” Wise said. “I would put my kid on there. My kid is 16 and I have 8-year-old stepdaughter, I’d put on anything without any kind of worries.”

Wise says his staff washes down each ride every week to make sure the salty air doesn’t impact their performance and safety.

