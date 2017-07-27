Man gets $2 million bond on rape charge

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces several sex crimes charges.

New Hanover County Deputies arrested Travis Clayton Dennis, 28, yesterday afternoon.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says the victim notified law enforcement yesterday morning. After an investigation, they got warrants for Dennis’s arrest.

Dennis is charged with the following:

  • Rape
  • Assault by Strangulation
  • Assault on a Female
  • Sexual Offense
  • Disseminate Obscenity
  • Kidnapping
  • Interfere Emergency Communications

Brewer says Dennis and the victim knew each other. Dennis also had photos of the victim he shared with others.  Dennis is being held under a $2 million bond.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect on the run after woman killed, man’s body found in car trunk
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating armed robbery in Wilmington
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
WPD investigating break-in at Family Dollar
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments