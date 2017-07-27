Man gets $2 million bond on rape charge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces several sex crimes charges.

New Hanover County Deputies arrested Travis Clayton Dennis, 28, yesterday afternoon.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says the victim notified law enforcement yesterday morning. After an investigation, they got warrants for Dennis’s arrest.

Dennis is charged with the following:

Rape

Assault by Strangulation

Assault on a Female

Sexual Offense

Disseminate Obscenity

Kidnapping

Interfere Emergency Communications

Brewer says Dennis and the victim knew each other. Dennis also had photos of the victim he shared with others. Dennis is being held under a $2 million bond.