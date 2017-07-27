Miss to Mrs: Secretary of State gets married

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A big congratulations to North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.

Marshall and her husband Tommy Bunn were married Saturday in Raleigh.

She’s been the Secretary of State since 1997 when she became the first woman elected to a state-wide office in North Carolina.

Bunn recently served as the President of the United States Tobacco Cooperative, Inc.

Secretary of State Marshall is the daughter of the late Donald and Pauline Folk of Lineboro, Maryland. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland and holds a law degree from the Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.

Mr. Bunn is the son of the late Carl and Lillian Bunn of Zebulon. He attended Louisburg College and is a graduate of North Carolina State University.