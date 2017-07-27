NC to receive $32M in additional disaster relief

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

RALEIGH: The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide an additional $31.86 million in disaster relief funding for communities still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

HUD had previously allocated just $6.1 million under the 2017 appropriations omnibus but revisited its assessment at North Carolina’s request.

Governor Cooper is working with bipartisan members of the state’s congressional delegation, including Senator Thom Tillis, Representative Dave Price and Representative David Rouzer, to secure additional funding.

“North Carolina needs this critical help to rebuild. It’s gratifying that bipartisan work with our congressional delegation helped HUD realize our state’s additional need. More work remains to rebuild communities so we must continue,” said Governor Cooper.

Hurricane Matthew caused an estimated $4.8 billion in damage to 50 counties in North Carolina. Thus far, nearly $1.3 billion in state and federal relief funding has been allocated to the state.

Additional needs remain especially in the area of housing, and Gov. Cooper plans to ask for more help for North Carolina’s recovery.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

North Carolina map on NC Seal
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Political remap could shift North Carolina battle’s outcome
Read More»
Jeff Sessions
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Tillis: Sessions showed ‘good judgement’ with Russia probe recusal
Read More»
Gov. Roy Cooper addresses the media about GenX during a news conference in Wilmington on July 24, 2017 (Photo: Kevin Wuzzardo/WWAY)
3 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Gov. Cooper: DEQ will deny Chemours GenX release permit request, announces next steps
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments