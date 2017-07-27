NC to receive $32M in additional disaster relief

RALEIGH: The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide an additional $31.86 million in disaster relief funding for communities still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

HUD had previously allocated just $6.1 million under the 2017 appropriations omnibus but revisited its assessment at North Carolina’s request.

Governor Cooper is working with bipartisan members of the state’s congressional delegation, including Senator Thom Tillis, Representative Dave Price and Representative David Rouzer, to secure additional funding.

“North Carolina needs this critical help to rebuild. It’s gratifying that bipartisan work with our congressional delegation helped HUD realize our state’s additional need. More work remains to rebuild communities so we must continue,” said Governor Cooper.

Hurricane Matthew caused an estimated $4.8 billion in damage to 50 counties in North Carolina. Thus far, nearly $1.3 billion in state and federal relief funding has been allocated to the state.

Additional needs remain especially in the area of housing, and Gov. Cooper plans to ask for more help for North Carolina’s recovery.