NC woman killed after car crashes into golf cart in North Myrtle Beach

A 65-year-old North Carolina woman is dead and a man has been injured after a car crashed into a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach.

Kathern Snipes, of Greensboro, N.C., was identified as the woman killed, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The crash happened near 1500 Havens Drive around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Pat Dowling, Public Information Officer for North Myrtle Beach, a Toyota Camry was traveling at a fast rate of speed and tried to pass a car in front of her.

As a result, the car crashed into the golf cart.

Initial “first-blush details” suggested that the car may have swerved to avoid an animal, but those reports were proven false by additional witness statements.

One of the witnesses who provided information about the details of the crash was the driver of the car that was passed.

Dowling said the golf cart was driven by an elderly couple. The woman in the golf cart was thrown from the cart and died at the scene.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The man in the golf cart was in critical condition when North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue arrived. He was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Since further investigation showed the the crash was not related to an animal in the road, North Myrtle Beach Public Safety called in South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

MAIT investigates complicated vehicle crashes, using state of the art technology and analysis to reconstruct the scene, Dowling said.

As of 8:50 p.m., the male victim had recovered enough to speak with the authorities.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said the woman was from Greensboro, North Carolina. He said the name will be released Thursday.