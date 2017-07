WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A new development could be coming to Wrightsville Beach near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier.

Paramounte Engineering has submitted plans to build 11 duplexes at 19 E. Salisbury Street.

That is where King’s Beachwear used to be next to Johnnie Mercer’s Pier, before it burned down last year.

Construction is proposed to begin in January 2018 and is expected to take 1 year to complete.