PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith is the new President of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

The 95th annual North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association training conference was held earlier this week in Sunset Beach.

A spokesman with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said during the conference, all of the sheriffs across the state voted and named Sheriff Smith as the new president for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Congratulations Sheriff Smith!