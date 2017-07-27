Police investigating armed robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an incident where a woman was robbed at gunpoint while in her car.

According to WPD spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson, it happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night along the 1900 block of Hudson Drive.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car, waiting for her boyfriend to lock up the back door of the house, when a man entered the car from the driver’s side, pointed a pistol at her head and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slender build, approximately 6 feet tall, with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black hoodie with a red bandanna over his face, dark jeans and white sneakers.

The victim also saw another man standing outside of her car. He is also described as having a slender build and wearing a white tank top, dark colored jeans and white sneakers.

Both men are about 18-20 years old and left the scene running north on Wrightsville Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.