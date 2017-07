LAWRENCE, KS (WWAY) — It was another good day for the Port City Track Club in Nationals.

Connor Powe placed 16th in the nation for the 13-14 long jump and the boys 15-16 4 x 100 relay finished in 27th. No small feat when you consider this is the entire nation we’re talking about.

The 17-18 4 x 100 relay qualified with the top time in the meet today at 40.41 seconds. Xavier Terrell, Deshawn Ballard and Ethan Fay are all heading to finals as well.