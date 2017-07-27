State record gag grouper caught offshore of Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has certified a new state record for gag grouper.

Breece Gahl reeled in the 47-pound, 6-ounce fish May 20 while fishing in the Atlantic Ocean 30 miles off Wrightsville Beach.

The fish measured 48 inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail) and had a girth of 26 inches.

The former state record for gag grouper was 46 pounds. It was caught off the coast of Ocean Isle in 2011. The world record for gag grouper is 80 pounds, 6 ounces. That fish was caught off the coast of Destin, Fla. In 1993.

Gahl caught his fish using cigar minnows for bait on 120-pound braided line test.

For more information, contact Carole Willis, with the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament, at 252-808-8081 or carole.y.willis@ncdenr.gov.