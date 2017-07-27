Twin newborns, toddler lose both parents in weeks

Tragedy strikes a family not once, but twice.

Family members say Jevaughn Suckoo, 26, was just a week from becoming a father to twins when he was shot and killed at the Renaissance Apartments July 12 off of Military Trail near Roebuck Road.

Two weeks after his murder, Suckoo’s girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres, died from complications while giving birth to the couple’s twins.

Dwight Suckoo, Suckoo’s father, said the couple already had a daughter who is almost two years old.

The couple’s family and friends are making an appeal to the community to help the children at the doctor’s office where Caceres worked on Wednesday.

Diapers and formula have already been collected.

Contributions may be made at this GoFundMe page.