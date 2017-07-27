Twin newborns, toddler lose both parents in weeks

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tragedy strikes a family not once, but twice.

Family members say Jevaughn Suckoo, 26, was just a week from becoming a father to twins when he was shot and killed at the Renaissance Apartments July 12 off of Military Trail near Roebuck Road.

View image on Twitter Two weeks after his murder, Suckoo’s girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres, died from complications while giving birth to the couple’s twins.

Dwight Suckoo, Suckoo’s father, said the couple already had a daughter who is almost two years old.

The twins were born, but the girlfriend, now identified as , has died from complications from the child birth.

The couple’s family and friends are making an appeal to the community to help the children at the doctor’s office where Caceres worked on Wednesday.

Diapers and formula have already been collected.

Contributions may be made at this GoFundMe page.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

shooting gun
24 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
North Carolina man shot to death as he answered door
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
911 caller: ‘I had to shoot him. Oh, my God.’
Read More»
Rep. Steve Scalise (Photo: Congressman Steve Scalise / Facebook)
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments