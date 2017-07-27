White Pants gala to benefit Lower Cape Fear Hospice

(Photo: Last Chance for White Pants 2017)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s your last chance to wear white pants and also support a great cause.

The 2017 “Last Chance for White Pants” gala is coming up next month in Wilmington. Proceeds support the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Chairwoman Linda Brown stopped by Good Morning Carolina to talk about what the event is and why it’s so beneficial.

The event is presented by Audi Cape Fear and will be at 255 Old Eastwood Road on Saturday, August 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets start at $150.

According to the event’s website, a ticket to the gala supports Lower Cape Fear Hospice’s services and programs, such as hospice care, palliative care, bereavement services for children and adults, and other services not covered by insurance.

To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or donate, click here.

For more information or to get involved, contact Veronica Godwin at (910) 796-7900 or veronica.godwin@lcfh.org