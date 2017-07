WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating an overnight incident at the Family Dollar in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Rawley Thompson, it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the 1013 Market Street location.

When officers arrived, they saw the store’s front glass was broken and confirmed a cash drawer inside the business had been ransacked.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no suspect information at this time.