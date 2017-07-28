560 pounds of meth worth $200M found in California storage unit

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men in Australia were arrested in connection with an international drug scheme after 560 pounds of meth was found in a Santa Rosa storage unit.

The investigation began when the Drug Enforcement Agency got a tip that drugs were being flown on a small plane from California to Australia, according to Australian Federal Police.

On June 15, DEA agents served a search warrant at a Santa Rosa storage facility and found 560 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Police estimate that the stash of drugs would be worth $200 million on the streets.

Police seized the meth, and investigations continued in Australia where they arrested three men in connection with drug scheme.

A 72-year-old man was arrested at Melbourne Airport on July 5. Police allege that he was planning to fly a small plane back to Australia with the drugs.

Last Friday, a 52-year-old man was stopped at Sydney International Airport and was arrested in connection with $2.4 million in cash seized in Mildura, Australia.

On Tuesday, the last of the three men, a 58-year-old man, was arrested in the Victorian suburb of Sunshine.

All three men have been charged with the offense of conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs, according to police. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The 52-year-old has been charged with a money laundering offense. This carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. The 72-year-old man and the 58-year-old man were also charged with money laundering offenses. This offense carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

Additionally, the 52-year-old was charged with a second money laundering offense. This offense carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.