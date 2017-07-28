Amid more complaints, Calvary Memorial Cemetery owner stepping down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Calvary Memorial Cemetery is looking for a new owner.

The NC Cemetery Commission says Jack Krupicka has agreed to part ways with the embattled cemetery. For years, loved ones of those buried at the cemetery have complained about various issues, from headstones overgrown with weeds, graves sinking in, to overflowing trash cans.

The NC Cemetery Commission says they received nine complaints about the cemetery within eight days in May and with Krupicka looking for a new owner, things are in limbo right now.

Back in 2014, the NC Cemetery Commission appointed new management to clean up the cemetery, after the City of Wilmington started fining Krupicka for code violations. Care of the cemetery was eventually turned back over to Krupicka.

Last year, Krupicka said he had spent more than $20,000 fixing the cemetery back up, with the hopes a full-time lawn service would make the cemetery last for generations to come.

When reached by phone, Krupicka confirmed he was looking for a new owner, but referred us to his attorney for more details. The NC Cemetery Commission said they believed Krupicka’s attorney was handling the day-to-day operations.

We have left a message with Krupicka’s attorney’s office, but was told he is out of town until Monday.