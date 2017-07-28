British man totals Ferrari an hour after buying it

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

LONDON (AP) — A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a “miracle escape,” but the car was not so lucky.

South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it “went airborne (and) burst into flames” beside a highway in northern England.

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia, worth about 200,000 pounds ($260,000) new, ended up a burning heap in a field.

The police said in a Facebook statement that the driver “only had minor cuts and bruises” after Thursday’s smash, but they also detected “a sense of damaged pride.”

The force said the driver told officers: “I’ve only just got it, picked it up an hour ago.”

Police urged local drivers to take care on the roads.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Katie Couric (Photo: Katie Couric/Facebook)
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Katie Couric leaving the former Yahoo news website
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officer helps 4-year-old girl hunt for monsters
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hauntingly huge huntsman spider perches on window of Australian house
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments