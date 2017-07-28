Charlotte pizza manager stabbed in neck during confrontation, employee says

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Police are investigating after the manager of a Little Caesars was stabbed in the neck Friday afternoon during a confrontation, according to a restaurant employee.

The employee told Channel 9 that a man came into the business, on Eastway Drive in northeast Charlotte, and got into an argument with the manager.

The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the manager in the neck, the employee said.

The worker said he ran out of the store and flagged down a police officer who was passing by.

The man with the knife dropped the weapon and surrendered himself to police, the employee said.

Paramedics took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the people involved have not been released.