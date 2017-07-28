DREAMS Of Wilmington celebrates 20 years with art exhibit featuring former students’ work

Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — “The arts are amazing for children to be able to express themselves in ways they wouldn’t be able to otherwise,” said DREAMS Of Wilmington assistant director Kevin Blackburn.

DREAMS Of Wilmington has been touching the lives of children in the Port City since 1997.

Giving them an outlet to express themselves, in a variety of ways.

“We’re able to provide a lot of different avenues for expression. It’s not just painting and drums. We have guitar classes, hip hop production, painting. Unfortunately, you don’t really get to see the performing arts as much here, but even just in the visual element, you can see how many different opportunities there are for the kids,” said Blackburn.

The organization will celebrate its twentieth year with an exhibit that will glance back through its history.

“This is an opportunity for us to show, through the art that the students have produced over the years, how far we’ve come, but also to show that consistent commitment that we have through all 20 years to make sure we’re giving the kids what’s best for them,” said Blackburn.

Showing off all that the kids have created over the first twenty years, and setting the tone for the next twenty.

The exhibit will be held at 901 Fanning Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017.

If you can’t make it to the exhibit and still want to be a part of DREAMS Of Wilmington’s big milestone, they are raising money to mark the occasion.

You can find all the information on the organization’s web site or Facebook page.