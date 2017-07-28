Gov. Cooper plans return visit to the Cape Fear

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper will once again begin his work week in our area.

According to a news release from the governor’s press office, Cooper will visit the Pender County Water Treatment Plant on 421 in Currie on Monday morning.

Messages left to Cooper’s press office and Pender County’s Tourism Director about the purpose of the governor’s visit have not been returned.

Gov. Cooper was in Wilmington on Monday to meet with local leaders. While here, he called on the SBI to determine if a criminal violation has occurred when it comes to Chemours and the discharge of GenX.

He also discussed the steps the state is taking to protect the area’s drinking water.

After visiting the Pender County Water Treatment Plant this Monday, he will then tour the set of TNT’s Good Behavior at Screen Gems Studios. The governor will then deliver remarks at the NC Black Elected Municipal Officials summer conference at Carolina Beach.